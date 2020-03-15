Ya'alon opposes emergency government

MK Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon (Blue and White) attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night after he announced the new guidelines for dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

"Anyone who criticized us when we warned against becoming Erdogan’s Turkey should internalize the cynical exploitation of the coronavirus crisis for the personal political needs of a defendant before trial," Ya'alon wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman called for the formation of an emergency government consisting of only the Likud and Blue and White in order to facilitate decision-making in the fight against the coronavirus.

"At this time, Yisrael Beytenu will stand alongside the government on everything necessary in the fight against coronavirus," Liberman tweeted. "In light of the situation and in order to facilitate decision-making processes, we urge the establishment of an emergency government consisting of only the Likud and Blue and White, which will deal exclusively with the coronavirus crisis. Our support for the government will be guaranteed even without being part of it."

Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) called on Benny Gantz to say goodbye to Yair Lapid and to Ya’alon, saying, "Your moment of truth has arrived. Both of your irresponsible partners are motivated by personal hatred and feelings of revenge toward Netanyahu. I want to believe you're not like that. That you are just as horrified as I am by such a delusional and sickly tweet. That what drives you is the good of the State of Israel.”

“It is time to leave them, show responsibility and leadership, take courage, and join an emergency government. Let them disappear into the political abyss which is reserved for irresponsible opportunists, and be remembered as a responsible leader who can distinguish between what is more important and less important and who unites the people of Israel in times of crisis. Don't be dragged by them to bad places,” added Smotrich.