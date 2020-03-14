Cirque du Soleil cancels Israel show

The Cirque du Soleil announced it would not be performing its show scheduled to be presented in Tel Aviv from June 4 until August 1, 2020.

Due to the current situation in relation to the Coronavirus and the Israeli and French authorities' instructions this week regarding strict limitations of public events, and the interest of safety for its audience members and employees, Cirque du Soleil will not be performing its show KOOZA scheduled to be presented in Lyon from March 19 until April 26 and in Tel Aviv from June 4 until August 1.

"The logistics surrounding the presentation of the Big Top shows are immense, and construction works to lay down the foundations necessary to raise the Big Top at Tel Aviv’s Joshua Gardens were due to begin this Sunday, March 15. Furthermore, as of now, it became impossible for our engineers and teams to enter Israel, we are not able to begin construction, and we do not see this changing in the upcoming weeks," the company said in a statement.

"The Cirque du Soleil Touring división and its local partner are currently working on opportunities to reschedule performances in Tel Aviv.

"As they operate all over the world, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is collaborating daily with local authorities and its business partners and is working in concert with them to provide a work and performance environment that meets the highest standards of health and safety in an always evolving situation."

Those holding tickets for KOOZA in Tel Aviv who made their purchase via the Eventim website or the contact center will be refunded on the credit card used for the original purchase. Reimbursements will occur in the upcoming weeks and will be completed at the latest before the planned date of the show you had tickets for. Customers who purchased tickets through any other outlet can contact the original point of sale for a refund.

The Canadian entertainment company, known for its absence of performing animals, posted to its Twitter account: "From the very beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, we at Cirque du Soleil have taken rigorous measures to protect our team and our fans. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our artists, partners, employees and you, our audiences."