23rd Knesset to be sworn in Monday

Knesset Speaker MK Yuli Edelstein announced that the 23rd Knesset will be sworn in on Monday, as scheduled, despite the stringent guidelines imposed as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, Mako reported.

"The Knesset will be sworn in as scheduled this Monday. The importance of parliamentary oversight during a crisis is undeniable, and that is the primary purpose of the Knesset," Edelstein said.

Edelstein also mentioned that a final decision on the format of the ceremony would be made following an additional assessment in accordance with professional sources.

At the same time, representatives of the Blue and White party continued to demand a vote on the replacement of the Knesset Speaker. MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) sent a letter to the current Speaker demanding that the issue be put to a vote on the day of Knesset inaugurations.

Meanwhile, the stalemate in talks between Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Netanyahu continues, with a complete disconnect between the parties after the call for the establishment of an emergency government.

Following the decision to shut down all educational institutions, both the Likud and Blue and White called for the establishment of a national emergency government, but both parties said they would await the reply of the rival party. Thus far neither has agreed to the terms presented by the other.