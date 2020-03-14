Magen David Adom: Volunteers with beards can't help coronavirus patients

MDA Director-General says anyone can join first response organization, but only those without beards can respond to coronavirus patients.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin on Saturday night told Channel 12 about the tension between his organization and the United Hatzalah first response organization as a result of the coronavirus crisis, and the possibility of integrating United Hatzalah volunteers in the coronavirus response.

"It's time to put things on the table," Bin said. "Anyone who wants to come and volunteer as part of and according to the procedures of Magen David Adom and according to the guidelines of Magen David Adom, is invited to do so. There are dozens of haredi first response organizations operating under MDA."

However, Bin clarified that, "We do not allow those with beards to aid any coronavirus patient, or anyone suspected of being a coronavirus patient, and that's the first thing. The protective equipment which our organization has, and which there is in the world at large, does not protect people who have beards."

"We called on our workers to remove their beards. We turned to the chief rabbis to tell those who serve in Magen David Adom to remove their beards, the Defense Ministry can force its soldiers to remove their beards, but MDA cannot."

Many religious Jews do not shave or cut their beards, due to religious beliefs.

When asked again about the possibility of integrating other organizations into their activities, Bin said that just like those in the media do not want others telling them handle their broadcasts, the same goes for first aid. "Everyone needs to wear the MDA uniform, everyone needs to look professional. Everyone needs to have a certificate of honesty."