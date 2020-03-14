IDF cancels reserve unit training at least until Passover

IDF announces reserve units' training will be delayed in light of the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

IDF Ground Forces Commander, Major General Yoel Strick, decided that reserve units' training will be delayed until after the Passover holiday in light of the recent rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The IDF released a statement that "this decision was seriously considered and made with a desire to preserve the IDF's competence while maintaining the army's commitment to its personnel and their family members at the present time."

An IDF spokesman stated that "exclusive reserve training will be approved in individual cases by the unit commanders. In addition, efforts will be made to [make up for the lost training time] later in the year."

The IDF has also ordered all regular soldiers currently on leave to return to base on Sunday, and prepare to remain on base for at least a month.