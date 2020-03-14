There's a lack of coronavirus tests - and the Mossad is also involved

The Mossad and other security organizations are working with the Israeli government to obtain more coronavirus test kits, report says.

Security organizations, including the Mossad, are working with the Israeli government to obtain coronavirus testing kits, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Israel lacks thousands of tests, and the Mossad and other organizations are working to fill the gaps.

Bringing more tests to Israel will allow Israel to test more Israelis who do not feel well, even if they did not return from abroad or come in contact with a confirmed patient.

The censors have approved the publication of the details.

Meanwhile, Italy has seen 3,497 new cases of coronavirus, and another 175 deaths, bringing the country's numbers to 21,157 and 1,441, respectively.