Trump says he's awaiting results of coronavirus test

US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he was tested for the coronavirus Friday night and is awaiting results.

He also said that the US would extend its entry ban to the UK and Ireland.

On Friday night, the President declared a state of emergency. The House of Representatives followed that up by approving the administration's proposal to allocate $50 billion for the ongoing crisis.

According to Trump's proposal, testing for the virus will be conducted free of charge, all employees will receive a two-week paid leave, and unemployment benefits as well as food stamps will be increased.