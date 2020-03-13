Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 143

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel had risen to 143, with three of them in serious condition.

According to the ministry, 106 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus were hospitalized, with one set to be brought to a medical center. 23 patients are quarantined at home.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government is considering taking more measures to stop the spreading of COVID-19 in Israel.

Throughout the day, discussions were held between the National Security Council, the Health Ministry and the relevant ministers. Among the measures being considered are the closing of kindergartens, banning non-essential workers from workplaces and placing restrictions on public transportation.

On Saturday night, following the conclusion of the Sabbath, the sides will convene for a series of meetings, and the next steps will be announced on Sunday at the latest.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held discussions on the novel coronavirus at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Following the discussions, Netanyahu said: "We are holding discussions and making decisions around the clock, including this morning and this afternoon. [It was] a large discussion but we sat with at least a meter separating between us, and two meters where possible. On Sunday, we will hold the Cabinet meeting via video conference in order to maintain the distance. We are being an example to citizens and we hope that each one of you acts accordingly."

"We are investing considerable means right now to increase the pace of testing, to reduce the infection rate and – of course – to reinforce, strengthen and safeguard the medical teams, as well as many other things.

"You have no reason to storm supermarkets. There will be enough food in general and for the holiday. Have a good Shabbat, with much health."

