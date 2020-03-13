The American administration has presented a peace plan that Israel can accept.
Jay Shapiro thinks that the new American plan is good for Israel and forces the Palestinians to make a hard decision that will determine the face of the Middle East.
|
Trump plan: Will the Palestinians continue to be an obstacle to peace?
President Trump has changed the rules: It is a new Middle East.
PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas speaks at United Nations in New York
Reuters
The American administration has presented a peace plan that Israel can accept.
Jay Shapiro thinks that the new American plan is good for Israel and forces the Palestinians to make a hard decision that will determine the face of the Middle East.
top