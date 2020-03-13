Netanyahu: No reason to storm supermarkets, there will be plenty of food

PM Netanyahu: 'We'll increase the pace of testing, work to reduce infection rate, there'll be enough food in general and for the holiday.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday held discussions on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Participating in the discussions were Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ), Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud), Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen (Shas) and other senior officials.

Following the discussions, Netanyahu said: "We are holding discussions and making decisions around the clock, including this morning and this afternoon. [It was] a large discussion but we sat with at least a meter separating between us, and two meters where possible. On Sunday, we will hold the Cabinet meeting via video conference in order to maintain the distance. We are being an example to citizens and we hope that each one of you acts accordingly."

"We are investing considerable means right now to increase the pace of testing, to reduce the infection rate and – of course – to reinforce, strengthen and safeguard the medical teams, as well as many other things.

"You have no reason to storm supermarkets. There will be enough food in general and for the holiday. Have a good Shabbat (Sabbath), with much health."

Also attending the discussions were National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Economic Council head Prof. Avi Simhon, Prime Minister's Office Director General Ronen Peretz, Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Finance Ministry Director General Shai Babad and Finance Ministry Budget Director Shaul Meridor.

Earlier on Friday, Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman informed government ministers that Sunday's Cabinet meeting will be conducted via video conference. The meeting will deal with the Coronavirus.

Pursuant to the above, seven centers – equipped with the requisite technologies and operated by technicians from the Prime Minister's Office – will be established in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, to host the ministers during the video conference. Prime Minister Netanyahu will conduct the meeting from his office in Jerusalem.