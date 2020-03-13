Shaked: 'We're working to form a government quickly'

MK Ayelet Shaked urges Israelis to follow Health Ministry guidelines, promises to work to help small businesses and the self-employed.

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Friday morning spoke about the coronavirus, urging Israelis to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines.

"We are in a difficult period, the likes of which we have never seen before," Shaked said. "The healthcare crisis is severe, and there is also an economic and political crisis."

"Please listen to the Health Ministry guidelines so that we can all get through this period as quickly as possible and so that we can minimize the number of people harmed.

"We will make every effort to take care of Israel's economy, especially when it comes to the self-employed and small businesses.

"We will take steps such as delaying tax payments, National Insurance Institute payments, and property taxes, and we will offer government loans. We are working to form a government quickly."