Just what is prosperity when it comes to Jews and aliyah?

Dr Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about aliyah (immigration to Israel) and the "convincing" naysayers who discourage it.

He argues that the fear-based concerns about making aliyah that sound so plausible are actually a "clever" devious deception designed to destroy the Jews and Israel.