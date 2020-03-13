One dead, three injured in car accident near Be'er Sheva

A lethal car accident on Route 25 near the Olim Junction at the northwestern entrance to the southern city of Be'er Sheva has claimed the life of a 60-year-old man and injured three others.

The collision, which occurred Friday morning, was between two private vehicles.

A woman of approximately 60, who was traveling with the man who was killed, suffered serious injuries. Two more people, who were traveling in the second vehicle involved in the crash, were injured lightly and moderately.

United Hatzalah volunteers provided first aid to the injured, and Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene declared the death of the 60-year-old man and transferred the other three victims to Soroka Medical Center.

United Hatzalah volunteer EM Eliah Tubul, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: "The accident took place between two private cars. I, together with other first responders, treated the injured at the scene. Firefighters were active at the scene working to extricate the injured from the vehicles."

MDA paramedic Rafael Hori said: "This was a very serious accident. When we arrived at the scene, two vehicles were crushed. In one of them a man and woman of about 60 were trapped. The man was in the driver's seat, unconscious, with injuries to multiple bodily systems. He was not breathing and he had no heartbeat. After medical examinations, we were forced to declare his death. Next to him in the vehicle a woman was trapped, unconscious and suffering injuries to multiple bodily systems. As the firefighters worked to extract them, we provided her with lifesaving medical care, including respiration. After a lengthy evacuation operation, we transferred her to the hospital in critical condition."

"Two men in their thirties exited the second vehicle, after suffering injuries. After initial treatment, we transferred them to the hospital in light and moderate condition."

Israel Hayom quoted a police statement which said: "Initial investigations revealed a suspicion that the vehicle which came from the direction of the Eshel Hanasi Junction drove into the oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle exiting the city." The investigation is still ongoing.