Rabbi Riskin: 'I'm in quarantine, those over 70 should not to go synagogue'

Efrat rabbi urges public: Follow Health Ministry guidelines, take added precautions. 'Those age 70 and older should not pray with a minyan.'

Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, rabbi of the Efrat Regional Council, sent a letter to residents in which he said that those over age 70 should not attend synagogue or pray with a minyan (quorum of 10).

"I have been in quarantine for some time, and even though it is scheduled to end on Monday, I plan to extend it for the sake of the public," Rabbi Riskin wrote.

"Anyone aged 70 or older must not pray with a minyan. Avoid Shabbat chatan (the Sabbath before the wedding) celebrations, even if they are held in a private home."

In a letter sent to residents via email and hung in synagogues around the Efrat region, Rabbi Riskin, who has been in quarantine for a week and a half, asked the public to follow the Health Ministry and Prime Minister's guidelines, and to take even more precautions than required.

Setting a personal example by extending his own quarantine, he added, "Who knows who else I came in contact with?"