Number of coronavirus patients jumps to 126

Nearly 2,500 healthcare workers are in quarantine as number of cases jumps to 126.

The number of Israelis infected with novel coronavirus jumped by 17 since Thursday, bringing the number to 126.

In addition, 2.479 medical professionals are in quarantine: 949 doctors, 635 nurses, 83 pharmacists, and 17 paramedics.

The condition of the Arab bus driver from Jerusalem who contracted coronavirus and was Israel's most severe case of the virus, has now improved. He is still hospitalized, but is he breathing on his own and is now in moderate condition.

n Thursday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that schools and universities would be closed until after Pesach (Passover), in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The measure is expected to cost millions of shekels per day.