Rain to pick up, with thunderstorms following

Kinneret water level reaches just 70.5 centimeters below upper red line as Israel braces for continued storms.

The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose two centimeters since Thursday, bringing it to 70.5 centimeters below the upper red line signaling that the lake is full.

Currently, the water level stands at 209 meters and 50.5 centimeters below sea level.

The water level is expected to continue rising over the weekend, as local rainfall is expected Friday in most areas of Israel. In southern Israel, harsh winds will blow and there may be local sandstorms. Southern and eastern streams may flood.

Beginning Friday afternoon, the winds and rain will pick up and there may be thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop significantly.

On Friday night, there will be intermittent showers, along with thunderstorms and harsh winds in most areas of Israel. Southern and eastern streams may flood.

Saturday will see local rainfall in most of Israel, and there is still a chance of flooding in the country's southern and eastern streams. The winds and rain will lessen towards afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures.