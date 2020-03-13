MKs to be sworn in in three rounds

Due to coronavirus, swearing-in ceremony of the 23rd Knesset will take place in three rounds, with 40 MKs taking part in each round.

Knesset Director-General Albert Sakharovich on Thursday held an assessment of the situation with professionals regarding the implications of the Ministry of Health's directives on the Knesset's ongoing activities and the swearing in of the 23rd Knesset, which is scheduled to take place this coming Monday.

It was decided that the swearing in of the members of the 23rd Knesset will be made in three rounds with 40 Knesset members taking part in each round.

It was also decided to cancel all the invitations of Knesset members’ families - except for the families of the three new Knesset members, who will also be asked to reconsider their arrival.

The swearing in will be held for the first time without crowds in the stands, and the invitations for families of Knesset members, diplomatic staff and the general public have been cancelled.

The entry of parliamentary advisers, ministerial advisers and entourage to the Knesset will be reduced, and the invitations of all former MKs who are traditionally invited to the ceremony will be cancelled.

In addition, the festive reception for the Knesset members has been cancelled. The party leaders will be invited to the traditional photo shoot.

Sakharovich said, "Responsibility requires that the swearing in be done in parts, in order to comply with the Knesset by-laws related to the swearing in on the one hand, while reducing the possibility of an overall infection, which may disable all Knesset members and the government, on the other hand."