Canadian PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Justin Trudeau, tests positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation. PM not exhibiting symptoms.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Thursday tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a statement, Trudeau’s office said, “Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.”

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” the statement added.

The Prime Minister’s wife will remain in isolation.

Earlier on Thursday it was announced that Prime Minister Trudeau is in self-isolation and working from home after his wife came down with flu-like symptoms after travelling to London, England. He himself is not exhibiting symptoms.

Trudeau’s self-isolation led to the cancellation of the first ministers’ meeting between the prime minister and provincial premiers. Grégoire Trudeau began experiencing flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, after returning home from London and is also self-isolating at home, reported The Canadian Press.

Grégoire Trudeau was in London to speak at a WE Day youth empowerment event in the city last week. While the Prime Minister himself is not exhibiting symptoms, he is also working from home for the time being, the statement said.

“I was looking forward to sitting down with premiers and Indigenous leaders later today,” Trudeau said in a tweet. “Given the circumstances, we’ll be postponing our meeting.”

The Prime Minister joins cabinet ministers Seamus O’Regan and Mary Ng, who have also chosen to go into self-isolation because of possible exposure to the virus, according to The Canadian Press.

As of Thursday, there were 141 cases of coronavirus across Canada, of them 138 confirmed and three presumptive. Nine cases have been resolved.