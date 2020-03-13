Protest outside Gabi Ashkenazi's home: No to supporters of terror

Dozens of Golani fighters protest outside home of MK Ashkenazi, demand that he refuse to be part of a government with Arab parties.

Dozens of people protested on Thursday evening outside the home of MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) in Kfar Saba, calling on him to refuse to form a minority government led by Blue and White and supported by the Arab parties.

Dozens of people, members of the Golani Brigade and members of the Habithonistim movement, participated in the demonstration.

Eyal Hirak, one of the organizers of the demonstration, called on Ashkenazi: "Gabi, we have followed you through thick and thin, and you too, like us, know that there are things that are not done and that there are lines that one does not cross. A true Golanchik (nickname for soldiers serving in the Golani Brigade -ed.) does not lend a hand to supporters of terrorism.”

The protesters sought to "remind" MK Ashkenazi of his service in Golani and decorated his home with the flags of the brigade.