Coronavirus and the hidden presence of G-d in our lives

Recorded on Purim day, this week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast looks at the universal life lessons of Purim. And is there a connection between the hidden presence of G-d in the Purim story, and this week's Torah portion of parashat Ki Tisa, which prominently features the Golden Calf?

Parashat Ki Tisa also coincides with the special Shabbat of parashat Para, with its additional Torah reading from Numbers 19 -- the Red Heifer.

What is the connection between the calf and the mysterious red heifer? Join Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long for this exciting edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast.