Jewish heroism in the shadow of the coronavirus

A Jewish family searched for a mohel to carry out their baby boy's brit milah in a corona-infested Ukrainian city.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Rabbi Hillel Cohen of Kiev had been searching for a Jew trained in performing the circumcision (mohel) who would fly out to Czernowitz, Ukraine (renamed "Chernivtsi") to carry out the brit milah in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

The request to find such a brave individual was posted in the "Fancy Overseas" WhatsApp group and its members joined the search for a mohel which came to a successful conclusion when Yisrael Shlayder of London agreed to travel to Czernowitz took up the risky yet rewarding assignment.

