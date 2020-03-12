Poll reveals Likud gaining popularity, left bloc dropping off

A poll conducted by a survey institute and published by Channel 12 revealed that if another round of elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest party with 37 seats—up from the current 36 and the right bloc go up by one as opposed to the Left and Arabs.

Benny Gantz-led Blue and White comes in with 33 seats, the Joint List would repeat with 15, and Shas would again finish with nine.

UTJ and Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would repeat with seven apiece.

The Labor-Bridge-Meretz list would sink to six from the previous seven, and Yamina would remain at six.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit would again fail to pass the threshold finishing with 0.7% of the required 3.25% electoral minimum required to get in.

Distributed into blocs: Right - 59 seats, Left and Arabs - 54 seats.