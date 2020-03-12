Man fined for attempting to prevent Health ministry inspection

A man who attempted to prevent health ministry inspectors from checking whether he was complying with the home isolation directives ordered by the Health Ministry has been ordered to pay a fine of NIS 5,000 and pledge to refrain from committing a similar offense within the next year.

The individual in question had returned from a trip to Thailand, and in accordance with a decree issued by the Director General of the Ministry of Health, had been quarantined at home. Three Health Ministry inspectors arrived at his residence and asked him to identify himself.

The man began swearing at them, tried spitting in their direction, and attempted to shut the door to his house while the inspectors were waiting outside. According to reports, he also pretended to sneeze several times intending to deter them from carrying out the check-up. The suspect had not actually contracted the virus and did not violatecr isolation guidelines.

The incident was filmed by Health Department inspectors, and police launched an investigation into the case. The prosecutor's office ruled that the man committed an offense against public servants. After considering all the circumstances, including the fact that the suspect did not possess a criminal record and expressed deep remorse for his actions, it was decided to sign a conditional closure arrangement, according to which the man will pay a fine and undertake to avoid committing similar offenses.

The case is part of a policy of enforcing coronavirus prevention guidelines announced by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and Deputy State Attorney Dan Eldad regarding crimes committed in the context of the national fight against the spread of the virus in Israel.

The Public Prosecutor's Office and the Police have encouraged Israeli residnets to heed the Ministry of Health's instructions and cooperate with inspectors along with other health care employees.