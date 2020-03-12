6-month-old infant contracts coronavirus

Number of Israelis diagnosed with the coronavirus rises to 109.

A six-month-old baby is one of the people diagnosed with the coronavirus. The number of Israeli citizens who have contracted the disease rose to 109, the Health Ministry announced Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy was also diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Earlier, the Health Ministry made it clear that the order banning conferences and events with more than 100 people also applies to weddings, bar mitzvahs, funerals and similar events.

"The order will take effect in the next few hours. This is a sweeping ban on all events, both in closed spaces and in open spaces," the ministry said.

Dr. Udi Klinger, deputy head of public health services, said the Health Ministry is also considering preventing gatherings of 100 people.