MK Yoaz Handel: 'Unity government order of the day'

MK Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White) tweeted out a message in support of a unity government in wake of the Corona crisis plaguing Israel.

"In the first place, a unity government needed to cure Israeli society, and now is had become the order of the day," he said.

These was Hendel's first comments since it became clear that he and fellow Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser were about to hamper Gantz's attempt to form a minority government with the help of the Arab parties.

As you will recall, this Sunday it became apparent that MKs Hauser and Hendel of the Telem faction of the Blue and White party would not support a Gantz-led coalition that would rely on support from the Arab Joint List. Channel 12 reported that the two were overheard getting berated by Telem head and former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon over their break with party lines.

The two Knesset Members have reportedly received overtures from the Likud to defect to the right, allowing for the creation of a right-wing coalition including the Likud, Yamina, and haredi parties.