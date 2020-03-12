Schools to continue until Passover despite coronavirus

National Security Council supports decision not to cancel schools across Israel in response to coronavirus outbreak.

The education system is expected to announce Thursday the reinstatement of schools and kindergartens following a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Israel. The school year will continue as normal until Passover.

Throughout the day, discussions were held with senior officials from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the National Security Council, and the Prime Minister's Office.

The National Security Council, which coordinates the national fight against the Corona virus, supported the complete restoration of educational institutions, and the final decision will be made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Secretary-General of the Teachers Union, Yaffe Ben David, called for support for the closure of educational institutions across the country.

In the last 48 hours, the number of diagnosed patients in Israel has risen to 104 patients.