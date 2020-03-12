All schools may be cancelled over coronavirus

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is considering closing the education system in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Netanyahu spoke of the matter with Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz Thursday afternoon. No decision has yet been made.

This morning, the Education Ministry conducted a status assessment on the coronavirus' spread and its impact on the education system with the participation of the Education Minister and the ministry's director-general.

Such a move would affect all kindergartens, schools and the higher education system, leaving about two and a half million students and students in the homes. If such a decision is made - the Education Ministry will work to transfer the entire educational system to online classrooms.

Rabbi Peretz said in assessing the situation, "At present, in accordance with the decision of the Health Ministry and the NSC, there is no need to cancel studies in the current situation. We have our hand on the pulse on this issue and we will continue to update."

"We are closely aligned with the Health Ministry, we are not taking unnecessary risks on the other hand, we are maintaining the routine carefully with clear instructions," Rabbi Peretz emphasized.

"I want to emphasize the issue of fake news. Don't believe all kinds of fake messages that run on social networks - an official decision, if it is made, will only come out through the office's spokesmen," the Education Minister added.