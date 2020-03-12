Whoever came into contact with doctor immediately dispatched to preventive home isolation. Patients treated by physician to be updated.

A doctor in the emergency medical department at Sheba Hospital who returned to Israel from France on March 2 was found to be infected with the coronavirus disease, the hospital said today.

Following the diagnosis, an extensive and in-depth epidemiological investigation was carried out by the Sheba Hospital Infection Prevention Unit.

The investigation revealed that the doctor returned from France on March 2, before isolation guidelines were issued for this destination.

The doctor worked at the Sheba Emergency Medicine Unit for one shift on March 2 before entering home isolation. His condition was mild and he was transferred to the remote Sheba isolation complex.

