EU disapproves "U.S. unilateral travel ban"

Presidents of European Commission and European Council: U.S. travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation

President Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council related on Thursday to the US travel ban from Europe.

"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation", the officials wrote in a joint statement.

They added, "The Coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," and noted, "The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus."