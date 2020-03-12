PA claims Israel fabricates Islamic stabbings despite video of attack

PA denies attempted stabbing seen in video at Cave of Patriarchs checkpoint when Islamic operative attempted to smuggle knife inside.

The Palestinian Authority claims that Israel fabricates Islamic stabbings despite video evidence of attacks, reports Palestinian Media Watch.

The official PA reporter said: "The sight of the many citizens passing through the checkpoints without hesitation or fear did not please the most extreme settler leaders… Accordingly, the occupation leaders' orders were to create a scenario of stabbing operations, which the Israeli soldiers did not prepare well, because the activists have documented several soldiers' attempts to place the knife on the ground."

The attempted stabbing seen in the video happened at the Cave of the Patriarchs checkpoint . A Muslim attempted to smuggle a knife into the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Feb. 17, 2020.

When an Israeli Arab border policeman at the checkpoint became suspicious and asked to check him more carefully, the Islamic operative attempted to stab the border policeman. The attack was thwarted by border policemen and the operative was arrested.