Coronavirus: Rabbi Kanievsky's home closed to the public

Household of haredi leader announces daily receptions at the home are temporarily canceled. Questions can be sent via fax.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, members of the household of Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Haim Kanievsky have announced that the daily reception of visitors at the home is temporarily canceled, due to a Health Ministry directive banning congregations of over a hundred people.

According to members of the household, over a hundred people are present during the receptions and it is difficult to control the constant flow of visitors.

It was reported on the haredi Kikar Hashabbat website that for a week visitors at Rabbi Kanievsky's house have not been allowed to shake hands with the rabbi or kiss his hand due to concern over the spread of infection.

It has now been reported that as a result of the closure of the home, people who wish to consult with or receive a blessing from the rabbi can do so via fax to a designated number.

Last night, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman announced new restrictions on gatherings as part of the fight against the coronavirus. According to the restrictions, gatherings of 100 people or more are prohibited.