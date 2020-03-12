Number of verified coronavirus cases in Israel reaches 100

91 of verified patients hospitalized, 1 on the way. 5 not hospitalized, 3 have recovered and been released. 2 patients in serious condition.

The Ministry of Health reports this morning, Thursday, that the number of verified coronavirus infections in Israel has already reached 100.

91 of the verified patients are hospitalized around the country, one is on the way to hospitalization. Five are not hospitalized for now and three have recovered and been released to their homes.

The largest number of patients is hospitalized at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where 17 patients are hospitalized and another patient is on his way. 15 patients have been admitted to Hasharon hospital.

The condition of two of those hospitalized as a result of infection is defined as serious. One is hospitalized at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and the other is hospitalized at Poriah Hospital in Tiberias.

The condition of four additional patients is moderate. Three are hospitalized at Sheba Hospital and one is hospitalized at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.