Actor Tom Hanks and wife diagnosed with coronavirus

Hanks and his wife test positive for the virus while on a visit in Australia.

Actor Tom Hanks announced on his twitter account that he and his wife Rita had tested positive for coronavirus while on a visit to Australia.

“Hello, folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” he wrote on Thursday morning.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now, What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”