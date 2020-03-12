Bennett decides: The closure on Gaza will continue

Defense Minister announces measures taken by the defense establishment to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett decided on Wednesday evening, after a security consultation and in accordance with the recommendation of the security agencies, to take several steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The existing closure on the Gaza Strip will be extended until the conclusion of the coming Sabbath.

In addition, only Palestinian Arab workers and traders below the age of 50 will only be allowed to enter Israel, and the closure of the city of Bethlehem will continue.

The prohibition against entry of Israelis into Areas A and B was also highlighted, except for unusual cases and subject to individual approval.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) is working in coordination with the Palestinian Authority to implement the Defense Minister's directives and deliver messages accordingly.

"The Defense Minister will conduct regular status assessments in order to validate the guidelines and formulate further steps as needed," the Ministry said.

Most of the cases of coronavirus in the PA have been recorded in the city of Bethlehem. As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 30.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas last week announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified in the PA.

The Israeli defense ministry subsequently announced it had imposed emergency measures on Bethlehem, with everybody "forbidden from entering or leaving the city".

Bennett decided on Monday not to order a full closure of areas controlled by the PA in response to the coronavirus outbreak.