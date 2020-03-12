Western Wall to remain open indefinitely

In the wake of the Ministry of Health's updated guidelines regarding the coronavirus, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation made clear on Wednesday that it is consulting with the Ministry of Health and is following its instructions.

According to the announcement, for the time being, the Western Wall plaza is an open area "and as such there is no restriction and there are no concerns over visits to the Western Wall," the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said in a statement.

At the same time, it also made clear that entrance to the indoor prayer hall Wilson's Arch will be limited to up to 100 worshipers at a time, until further instructions from the Ministry of Health are received.

"The visits to the Western Wall Tunnels are taking place as usual, with three groups an hour, less than 100 people at one time. We ask the public to listen to the instructions of the ushers at the Western Wall plaza," the statement said.