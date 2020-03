Who works behind the scenes to form a coalition based on the Joint List - and why is the Palestinian Authority waiting impatiently for it?

Jay Shapiro believes that the Palestinian Authority wishes that the attempts to form a coalition backed by the Joint List will be fruitful.

In his view, the Palestinians have the greatest interest that the next government will depend on the voices of anti-Israeli activists in the Knesset.

Shapiro mentions that those who advance today at all costs to establish a minority government with the support of the Arabs may suffer a severe blow to reality in the future.