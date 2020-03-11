Bernie Sanders defiant despite Biden's victories

The Vermont Senator announced plans to take on Biden in another televised debate despite the former Vice President's continued victories.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders assured supporters he'd continue his presidential bid following brutal losses to fellow Democrat Joe Biden in Tuesday's "Mini Super Tuesday" races. The long-time socialist activist is seen by many younger voters as a champion of liberal progressive values.

The 78-year-old activist has aligned himself with anti-Semitic members of the "Squad," a group of radical Democrats consisting of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.

On Tuesday, Sanders was defeated in four key states. The latest setback comes at an inopportune time for a man who's stated goal is to bring down Trump's regime, with Biden's campaign following up on sweeping Super Tuesday victories after Sanders claimed a number of big wins including the California and Iowa state caucuses. As of the time this article was printed Biden has collected 860 party delegates out of a required 1,991 as compared to just 710 for Sanders.

Sanders acknowledged his latest presidential bid was in peril during a televised media appearance today (Wednesday). The New York native also admitted people from across the country had been letting him know they considered Biden a more electable candidate when it came to a run-off against President Trump in November's general election.

Former Vice President Biden, for his part, has been involved in a row of live debate gaffes and spats with party supporters at rallies organized by his own campaign. The latest came as Biden engaged a man asking for his opinion on Second Amendment rights at a Michigan auto workers rally. He's seen swearing at the man and inviting him to "take it outside" before a female aide is heard interceding on the man's behalf. While Sanders has distanced himself from claims about Biden's mental health, asserting he's a "friend" of Joe's and won't resort to "personal attacks, many have suggested Obama's former right-hand man is suffering from severe cognitive issues.

While Sanders started his campaign with a flurry of unexpected victories, the Democratic party establishment has united squarely behind Biden, with former Secretary of State and Democratic Party nominee in the 2016 race Hillary Clinton and other notable party leaders attempting to undermine his candidacy. Sanders has thus far refused to put up much of a counter fight, already saying he will bow out of the race if Biden has a clear path to victory and do everything in his power to help the Democratic Party nominee defeat Trump.