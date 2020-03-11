Wife of ambulance driver with coronavirus faces death threats

Rebecca Glatt, the wife of a resident of Einav who is infected with the Corona virus, has published a painful post in which she responds to criticism that has been directed at her.

"Hi, this is me," she wrote, "the one who you were told in the news that she went to visit her sick husband with the coronavirus in isolation and then went everywhere possible to make you catch it. Despite what they told you, I never went to visit him. Nor was he in isolation when we met. Neither did we spend time skiing in Italy, or return from a luxurious vacation in Thailand. My husband's number 29 is as an ambulance driver."

"In the evening, I took my husband Joel to the hospital when we realized his pneumonia was getting worse. There the word Corona was first and immediately put up - we were taken for isolation and we were banned from any encounter. Security personnel came to send us home to isolate me and my two children. There we stayed until the phone we received word in the evening that we were all sick. It was only then that I first met my husband after we became aware that he was ill, when we were all under exactly the same status," Glatt said.

"Since the case was published, all the places I visited last Thursday were published, so I didn't even know any of us got sick. It didn't stop people from calling me derogatory names and accusing me of horrible charges. Over the past 48 hours I've been recording anonymous phones, threats against my life, and harsh claims from people I do not know. Here from the hospital isolation facility and with the remainder of my strength after the inferno we are going through, I wish to convey here one clear and clear message to the people of Israel: The Corona will not kill us, but the slander might."

"Let me tell you who my husband is. My husband has been an ambulance driver for the past 10 years. He has always made no distinctions for race or sex. He has always worked for public health and the Ministry of Health guidelines light our way at home. Now look, I have no expectation from the press that it will not use such a blown-up yellow-journalism headline that will win me a meter of congratulations from the 'talkbacks.' I really don't, but I do have an expectation of you.

"My dear and beloved Israel, do you think that a person who has been diagnosed with the corona disease will deliberately infect people, his blood and flesh, his immediate family? What is happening to us? Did we get off track completely? Is hysteria already making us completely dumb?

She stated that she has no reason to feel remorse for her actions. "I am Rivka and today I proudly tell you: I am the wife of the man who may have driven a corona patient without any protection because that is the price he has been paying for years to protect and preserve the people of Israel. Today, he and his family pay double the price for their mission. This price, because on the day that Joel chose this mission, we knew that it was the mission of us all. For the sake of the people of Israel. And the main thing, and the main thing not to be afraid at all and the truth and peace were loved."