Prison guard contracts coronavirus

A guard from Nitzan prison has contracted the coronavirus. This is a prison guard who came into direct contact with at least seven prisoners sent for solitary confinement.

The number of Israelis infected with the virus continues to climb and has reached 82 people as of Wednesday night, the Health Ministry reported.

The ministry calls on those who have been in contact with a verified patient to enter 14 days of self-isolation from the moment of contact.

Anyone staying in posted places and times should report it on the Health Ministry website or at the hotline at *5400.

The Israel Prison Service is preparing for a scenario in which the virus is detected among the prisoner population, and announced Wednesday that the "Saharonim" prison facility on the Egyptian border will be evacuated for training to isolate prisoners exposed to the virus.