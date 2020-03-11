Auschwitz Memorial closes to visitors over coronavirus fears

The Auschwitz Memorial and the site of the former Nazi camp are closed to visitors due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The memorial announced on Wednesday that it would shut down until March 25.

The announcement comes on the heels of the decision by the Polish government to close all museums and cultural institutions, as well as schools and universities, through March 25 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Poland has at least 26 confirmed cases.

Last month, the memorial called on organizers of trips to the site to refrain from bringing visitors from countries that have been affected by the coronavirus. And earlier this week, the March of the Living announced that it had canceled this year’s event.

Last month, Israel’s education minister, Rafi Peretz, ordered the cancellation of all high school trips to Holocaust memorial sites in Poland due to the global spread of the coronavirus. Over 3,000 students had been set to travel to Poland in the coming weeks.