Tags:Pompeo
Live: Secretary Pompeo discusses 2019 human rights report
China, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba singled out for criticism in Pompeo's remarks on release of Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.
Mike Pompeo
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaLive: Secretary Pompeo discusses 2019 human rights report
Live: Secretary Pompeo discusses 2019 human rights report
China, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba singled out for criticism in Pompeo's remarks on release of Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.
Mike Pompeo
Reuters
Tags:Pompeo
top