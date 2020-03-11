Jewish boy suffers severe head injury after Muslim Arab hurls rock at his head

A Jewish boy from Samaria, age 14, is unconscious and on a respirator after a Muslim Arab threw a rock at his head.

A 14-year-old Jewish by from Samaria was moderately injured Tuesday night when a Palestinian Authority Muslim hurled a rock at his head near the town of Huwara.

The youth was taken by Magen David Adom to Schneider Children's Medical Center, where he is unconscious and on a respirator in the intensive care unit. He is scheduled to undergo surgery at 12:00p.m. on Wednesday.

Initial investigations show that the attack occurred after a vehicle carrying several Jews stopped at the Huwara intersection, on the main road leading to the towns of Yitzhar, Itamar, and Elon Moreh. At the time, the youth and his brother were dancing to the sound of Purim music.

When a vehicle with several Arabs passed near them, the Arabs began cursing and attacking the Jews. Several other Arabs then arrived, attempting to block the Jews from continuing their journey.

Eyewitnesses said that the Jewish boy entered his vehicle in order to leave the scene, but one of the Arabs threw a block at his head from a short distance away, and the missile broke through the car's window and hit the boy on the head.

The vehicle driven by Jews succeeded in continuing its journey until the main Yitzhar Junction, where they met IDF forces who provided first aid to the critically injured youth. The Arabs claimed that one of them was lightly injured as well during the attack, and that their vehicle suffered damage.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said: "This is a very serious incident. It is an anti-Semitic attempted murder, and a nationalist event by all counts. I spoke with the injured boy's father and received an update on his condition, and I call on the public to pray for the youth's recovery."

"I have not seen anywhere an Arab who stops in a Jewish area and who is attacked with such murderous violence. I call on the IDF and police to capture the terrorists and bring them to justice."