Kinneret lifeguard huts moved back to accommodate rising water levels

Hail, rain, expected over weekend in what Kinneret Authority says may bring lake to capacity.

Thirteen lifeguard huts have been moved back on the beach of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) due to the lake's rising water level, and the Shikmim Beach has been temporarily closed

According to the Kinneret Authority, the storms expected over this weekend may fill the Kinneret to capacity.

Since the beginning of November, the Kinneret has risen 2.25 meters. Another 73.5 centimeters are required until the Kinneret reaches the upper red line, signaling that it is full.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a rise in temperatures. During the afternoon hours, harsh northern winds will blow along the coast.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, and there will be limited visibility along the coast, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will rise to above seasonal average. Strong winds will blow and there will be local rainfall. During the afternoon, there will be haze.

Thursday night will see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hail in most areas of Israel. There is a high chance of flooding in the country's southern and eastern streams.