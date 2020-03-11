Blue and White MK: 'We'll activate our majority on Monday'

'Nothing is off the table, our goal is that Gantz will be asked to form a government,' MK Ofer Shelah says.

MK Ofer Shelah (Blue and White) on Wednesday expressed faith that his party would be able to form a government.

"We are working to do two things immediately - to consolidate a majority of Knesset members who will recommend [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz to the President, and to consolidate a majority who will begin making the Knesset function," Shelah told Reshet Bet.

"We will activate our majority on Monday."

He also said that the refusal of MK Orly Levi-Abekasis to join a minority government does not affect Gantz's chances of success.

"Nothing is off the table. Our goal is to reach 61 so that Gantz will be tasked with forming a government. Even those who said they oppose a minority government will recommend Gantz. We will have a majority even without Orly Levi-Abekasis, we are working to garner a majority so that [President Reuven] Rivlin will ask Gantz [to form a government]."