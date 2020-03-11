Low-cost carrier Wizz Air suspends Italy, Israel flights

Budapest-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air said Tuesday it is cancelling all flights to and from Italy and Israel due to measures announced by those countries to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Flights to and from some 14 destinations in Italy are suspended from Tuesday until April 3 after Rome announced its lockdown Monday, said the airline, central Europe's largest, in a statement.

Italy told its 60 million citizens to "stay at home" from Tuesday in a government decree which allows travel only for the most urgent work or health reasons.

Wizz Air's routes to Tel Aviv and Eilat in Israel meanwhile will be suspended between March 12 and March 23, said the firm.

The Israeli authorities said Monday they will impose a two-week quarantine on all travelers entering the country.