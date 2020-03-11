Minister Akunis: Closure of borders will have a dramatic significance

Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister says closure of Israel's borders will have long-term effects.

Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) on Tuesday commented on the decision of the State of Israel to shut its borders and order those returning from abroad to enter a 14-day isolation period in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

Speaking to Kan 11 News, Akunis opined that the decision was a wrong one, saying, "The decision is too sweeping and could have a very dramatic economic significance."

"I am afraid that in the long run, after we have overcome the virus, businesses and companies will no longer want to come here. I thought it would be right to isolate anyone who comes to Israel and leave it to their consideration," he added.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday chaired a series of discussions on the coronavirus, at the conclusion of which he said, "After a day of complex discussions, we have made a decision: Whoever arrives in Israel from abroad will enter quarantine for 14 days.”

“This is a difficult decision but it is essential to maintaining public health, which takes precedence over everything,” he added.

“This decision will be in effect for two weeks. At the same time, we will make decisions to safeguard the Israeli economy."