Economy Minister: This is a very serious crisis

Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) spoke to Channel 13 News on Tuesday about the economic crisis stemming from the spread of the coronavirus and its implications for Israel.

"This is a very serious crisis. Over the next 48 hours, we will introduce the plan for dealing with the coronavirus crisis in an attempt to minimize the damage to the economy," Cohen said.

"Starting Sunday, 4 billion shekels will be allocated for the benefit of businesses, and additional tools that we will provide for Israeli businesses will be added to that," he continued.

"The first step in helping businesses is first and foremost through the flow of cash. There are businesses that have no money to cope with the crisis and as soon as tomorrow, business owners will be able to arrive at the banks and get loans," Cohen added.

Asked if payments for income tax could be frozen, he replied, "Whoever reports that his business is suffering difficulties, his advance payments are likely to be reduced."

The minister noted that "the State of Israel arrived at the coronavirus crisis when it is very financially robust and we will take the necessary steps."