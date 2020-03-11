Number of coronavirus cases in PA rises to 30

PA reports new case of coronavirus in Bethlehem, bringing the total number of cases to 30.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday reported a new case of the novel coronavirus, bring the total number of cases in the PA to 30.

Ibrahim Milhem, a spokesman for the PA government, said the latest case is a man in his 30s living in the city of Bethlehem, reported the Xinhua news agency.

Bethlehem is the epicenter of the coronavirus in the PA, with the most cases being reported there. The deadly virus started to spread in the PA after a case was reported in a Greek tourist group that visited the city.

In addition to 29 cases in Bethlehem, Tulkarem has a case as well, of a Palestinian Ara working in Israel, according to Xinhua.

The number of coronavirus cases in the PA had stood at 26 on Monday.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas last week announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified.

The Israeli defense ministry subsequently announced it had imposed emergency measures on Bethlehem, with everybody "forbidden from entering or leaving the city".

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett decided on Monday not to order a full closure of areas controlled by the PA in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 2,000 Palestinian Arabs are currently under quarantine in the cities of Bethlehem and Jericho, according to Xinhua.