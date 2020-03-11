Soldiers thwart attempted terrorist attack in Binyamin region

IDF soldiers identify terrorists preparing to throw firebombs, open fire at them and arrest them.

IDF soldiers thwarted an attempted terrorist attack near Route 465 in the Binyamin region on Tuesday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The IDF fighters identified two suspects who were preparing to throw firebombs on vehicles.

The fighters opened fire at the suspects and hit them. Both suspects were arrested and taken for questioning by security forces.

On Tuesday afternoon, an Arab terrorist was neutralized after he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack near the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The terrorist was neutralized and no one was injured.

According to preliminary investigations, the Arab arrived at the entrance to a police station and pulled out a knife at the checkpoint in order to injure Border Guards stationed there.

The police and Border Guards took the knife from his hand and overpowered him.

The suspect, an Arab who resides in one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, was taken for interrogation.