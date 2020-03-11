Biden wins Mississippi, Missouri primaries

The Democratic party held primaries in six states on Tuesday.

US networks are projecting that former US Vice President Joe Biden will win the primaries in Mississippi and Missouri.

The Democratic party held primaries in six states on Tuesday. In addition to Mississippi and Missouri, primaries were also held in North Dakota, Idaho, Washington, and Michigan.

Michigan is the biggest prize of the night with 125 delegates at stake. The number of pledged delegates required to secure the nomination is 1,991, more than half the total of 3,979 pledged delegates.

Biden was the big winner on “Super Tuesday” which was held last week.

Following last week’s primaries, both Mike Bloomberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren withdrew from the Democratic primary, leaving Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders as the frontrunners, though Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii remains in the race as well.

In the wake of his victory on “Super Tuesday”, Biden secured the endorsement of several former candidates, including Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.